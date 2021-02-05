Local counselor explains the psychological benefits from physical activity

Physical activity is one of the top coping strategies that counselors recommend to their patients in order to combat anxiety and depression

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Exercise is a scientifically proven mood booster, decreasing symptoms of anxiety and depression. Studies show physical activity kicks up endorphin levels, which is the body’s “feel good” chemical produced by the brain and spinal cord that produces feelings of happiness and euphoria.

“It also puts you in a mindset where you are trying to accomplish a task,” West Texas Counseling and Guidance counselor Alex Robles said. “Just getting your body moving while releasing toxins and trying to reach for a goal is going to improve your mental health.”

Although physical activity may be beneficial when improving one’s well being, there can be some downsides. Robles says exercising too much eventually becomes problematic. Easing into a workout routine is considered a top priority, especially after a long hiatus. All in all, finding something enjoyable is the best option.

“Options for exercising include walking, jogging and yoga,” Robles stated. “Dancing or anything that’s going to get you up and moving, and it could be weightlifting. As for gyms I know some of them are open as long as you’re taking the current safety precautions.”

As you can see, the coronavirus pandemic has shifted the way that counseling and therapy is conducted here in the Concho Valley. That being said, physical activity is one of the top coping strategies that counselors recommend to their patients in order to combat anxiety and depression.

“As far as frequency goes, it’s just whatever is comfortable with whichever fits in your schedule because using this exercise as a coping strategy is not intended to create more stress,” Robles expressed. “On average maybe like a couple times a week may engage in some sort of activity that gets your heart pumping.”

Robles says joining small groups, attending the gym or working out solo will improve your overall mood.