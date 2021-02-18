Local church becomes another warming shelter for Concho Valley residents

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Four 56 Church in the Dove Creek area is hosting itself as another warming center for Concho Valley residents affected by power outages.

The church had its power fully restored shortly after midnight Thursday after over 72 hours of no power and it has enough space for roughly 20-30 people, with the possibility of providing extra rooms for more individuals if needed. Signups are not needed and residents can call ahead of time or walk-in. Dinner and breakfast will be provided and running water is also available at their facilities.

“Until people’s power get back on, if you need to spend the night tonight we’ll figure out dinner for you tonight and breakfast for you tomorrow,” Four 56 Church teaching pastor Ryan Dalgliesh said. “If you need a place this is a place where you can come, but we don’t know what people’s needs are right now. We’re kind of just now figuring it out.”

The church is located at 13218 Westcross Lane. For more information, call 325-212-2114 or visit Ryan Dalgliesh’s Facebook page.