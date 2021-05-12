Llano County Sheriff’s Office: Man indicted for early 2000s murder, surrenders to Lubbock County Jail, released after posting $2 million bond

LLANO COUNTY, Texas – According to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, on May 3, 2021, Jimmy Don Wolfenbarger was indicted for the 2009 murder of Holly Marie Simmons. On May 12, 2021, Wolfenbarger turned himself in to the Lubbock County Jail but posted a $2 million bond and was released.

Wolfenbarger was ordered to turn over his passport.

Case History

On July 7, 2009, the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, and LCRA Law Enforcement personnel responded to a call of possible human remains in Inks Lake.

Recreational divers were the ones who spotted the remains at the bottom of the lake under the Highway 29 Bridge and called authorities.

Two days later on July 9, 2009, the Texas Department of Public Safety Dive Team recovered the remains and confirmed they were human. The Llano County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Team, LCRA, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Law Enforcement were all involved in the investigation.

The remains were transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office and the identity and sex of the victim was not known at the time of the discovery. However, investigators treated the situation as a homicide.

On September 1, 2009, the remains were identified via dental records as those of Holly Marie Simmons, a white female whose birthday was December 25, 1960.

The case was officially ruled a homicide.

“Holly Simmons was reported to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office as missing under suspicious circumstances from her home at 210 Cortez Tr., Buchanan Dam, in Llano County, on November 11/29/2006,” the Llano County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

This is all of the information the Sheriff’s Office released at this time.