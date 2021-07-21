More forensic evidence, personal testimony given on Day 3 of Rodney Reed appeal hearing

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Dozens of witnesses have now taken the stand in Rodney Reed’s evidentiary hearing, and testimony continued on Wednesday.

Reed’s attorneys have spent the last two days presenting new evidence they say points to Reed’s innocence and implicates another man in the 1996 abduction, rape and murder of Stacey Stites. The state’s attorneys have responded by asking the court to question the credibility of the new witness testimony presented throughout this hearing — and their motivation for coming forward all these years later.

First, a woman named Susan Hugen, who told the court she worked with Stites at the HEB grocery store in Bastrop in 1996, took the stand. Hugen testified that Stites introduced her to Rodney Reed in the produce section of the store, calling him her “good friend.” She adds that they appeared to be “flirty.”

After seeing early coverage about the case and hearing the prosecution argue that Stites and Reed did not know one another, she said, “I would have stood up in court and said that’s not true.” Hugen then explained that she did relay this information to a uniformed police officer, who was providing security at HEB at the time.

Hugen also told the court about an interaction she said she had with Stites and her fiancé, Jimmy Fennell. The witness said Stites went “white as a ghost” when her fiancé pulled up in his truck. She was concerned about abuse in their relationship after seeing possible markings on Stites’ body that she says “looked like finger prints.”

Upon cross-examination, prosecution asked the witness about her diagnoses of multiple sclerosis.

“You are aware multiple sclerosis can affect someone’s memory?” they asked.

“Short-term memory,” she responded.

They also repeatedly asked Hugen about why she didn’t relay all of these details during a conversation with an investigator for the prosecution.

Forensic testimony

Kentucky medical examiner and forensic pathologist Dr. Gregory Davis called into the courtroom provided virtual testimony through a Zoom call.

On Tuesday, the prosecution objected to him appearing before the court –noting that the court heard hours of detailed testimony from another forensic pathologist, Dr. Andrew Baker, on Monday. They argued the testimony from Dr. Davis could be considered “improper bolstering” of the former testimony.

The judge, however, allowed Dr. Davis to give his opinions about the case. Davis agreed with Baker, saying he disagreed with several conclusions drawn in the original case and testimony given by people in the 1998 trial: from the dating of bruises found on Stites’ body to the timeline of her death, as seen by indicators such as rigor mortis (the stiffness of her body) and apparent lividity (discoloration of the skin due to the pooling of blood at the lowest point on her body).

Dr. Davis continually noted that their field “isn’t an exact science.” He agreed with Dr. Baker’s testimony from Monday that, in his opinion, the original window of 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. for Stites’ time of death was too narrow.

KXAN's Avery Travis is in Bastrop for the third day of the hearing