PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is covering the historical SpaceX Return in the Gulf Coast Sunday.
Crews are in position to capture this memorable event near Pensacola. The splashdown is scheduled around 1:40 PM.
WKRG News 5 will share this moment on WKRG.com as well as its Facebook page. Additionally, special LIVE coverage will be on air.
LATEST STORIES:
- LIVE: Tracking SpaceX Crew Dragon’s splashdown near Pensacola
- Lollapalooza releases full lineup for free 4-day festival starting July 30
- Local man charged with manslaughter in shooting fatality
- Wind, rain from Tropical Storm Isaias hits Florida coast
- State of Texas: Guns and self defense at issue in deadly shooting at protest