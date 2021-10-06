Texas School Shooting: Multiple hurt at Timberview High School in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Arlington, Texas, are responding to an active shooter situation at a high school where multiple people were injured Wednesday morning.

NBC in Dallas-Fort Worth confirmed with Mansfield Independent School District that the school was on lockdown after the incident at Timberview High School. Students and staff are currently locked inside classrooms and offices, Mansfield ISD wrote in a letter to families.

Arlington Police Department reports crews are working to methodically search the school. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross told NBC DFW he knows at least two people were hurt, but the news outlet reports at least one 15 year-old student was taken to a hospital.

Mansfield ISD is working to bus students away from the location.

School shooting at Mansfield ISD Timberview HS. a few minutes ago. My daughter texted me from a different school in the district; they’re on lockdown. This is traumatic. When we were in Santa Clarita there was a school shooting there too sadly in Saugus. Praying everyone is ok.🙏 — Nerissa Knight (@nerissaknight) October 6, 2021

Mansfield ISD is busing students away from the school. Families are being asked to pick up their students at the Center for the Performing Arts at 1110 West Debbie Lane.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.