Lake View, Water Valley cancel volleyball match amid positive test

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tuesday’s volleyball match between Lake View (4-2) and Water Valley (1-1) has been canceled.

The cancellation comes just one day after Water Valley Independent School District announced a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

“In keeping with WVISD practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying all student families that a staff member who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present on campus last week,” WVISD said in a notification letter to parents and guardians. “Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her.”

Concho Valley Home Page’s attempt to reach a member of Water Valley Athletics was unsuccessful. The Maidens and Lady Wildcats were scheduled to play at 6 p.m. in Water Valley.

The school district said that “the local health department has begun a case investigation and will contact any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individual” and that “all students and staff that came into close contact will be notified no later than 9 p.m.” on Aug. 24.

Stay with CVHP as more details emerge.

