Lady Cats capture fifth straight district title after unusual ending

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central girl’s soccer team had two games remaining on its schedule when the University Interscholastic League (UIL) halted all competition and activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UIL then dropped the hammer on April 17 and made the announcement that all remaining spring activities and championships were canceled due to the coronavirus, which ultimately ended Central’s season.

UIL Cancels All Remaining Spring Activities and State Championships



PRESS RELEASE ➡️ https://t.co/bTGwVGDSRC#UILState pic.twitter.com/yFTTpcBUX2 — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) April 17, 2020

All signs were pointing in the right direction for the Lady Cats. The team finished 11-4-4 overall, 8-1-1 in District 3-6A and were crowned district champions for the fifth straight year after the season was canceled.

“It’s exciting to be able to wrap up with that,” Central girls soccer head coach Ben Henry said. “It’s just a shame that you really don’t know what could’ve happened or how far you could have gone. That’s the biggest thing just because out of the blue it was over.”

Henry was named the district’s co-Coach of the Year, junior Kieryn Moffat nabbed Defensive co-MVP, freshman Aubry Gonzales earned co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year and Lexi Templin was selected as a co-Freshman of the Year.

The Lady Cats placed four on the first-team: seniors Averi Handy and Camille Torres, junior Angel Alvarado and sophomore Sofia Meador-Safont.

Central’s second-team honorees include: senior Torren Martinez, sophomores Riley Herbet and Jules Meza and junior Araceli Holguin.

The Lady Cats also had five members earn honorable mentions, including seniors Madison Sharp and Aspen Connell, sophomores Addison Harkleroad and Abi Kalnach and freshman Sydney Herbert.

Although Central was able to celebrate its six seniors on Senior Night, the Class of 2020 accomplished a feat Henry said they should be proud about– capturing five straight district championships in three different districts.

“My thing as a coach is you don’t get a free ride with me,” Henry said. “If you’re a senior and you’re on varsity and you graduate with everyone else that’s there… you really accomplished something.”

“I’m still very happy and excited for them because they got to end on a note of another district championship,” Henry added. “They can go out saying that no matter how many years they were on varsity they always won a title which is pretty cool.”

The Central girls soccer program will now look ahead to the 2021 season with hopes of captured a sixth straight district title.

“We’re going to have a little bit of extra motivation next year,” Henry said. “I tell them the same thing every year ‘if you get better as an individual in the offseason than we get better as a team whenever we start playing.’ As unfortunate as it is, this is the time to do that. We’re going to deal with it and we’re going to move on.”

Central will compete in District 2-6A next season along with Abilene, Midland, Midland Lee, Odessa, Odessa Permian and Wolfforth Frenship.

