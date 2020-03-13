KSAN Storm Team severe weather update – March 13, 2020

Good afternoon Concho Valley. There is a risk for severe storms this evening and overnight tonight for the area.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Crockett, and Irion Counties until 10 PM.

The greatest threat for severe storms will be over the western portions of the Concho Valley. This includes Crockett, Irion, and Sterling Counties. There is a slight risk for severe storms over Tom Green, Coke, Runnels and portions of Concho and Schleicher Counties.

The main threats appear to be large hail, damaging winds, and a possible tornado.

It looks like storms and showers will start entering the area around 7 PM – 9 PM tonight.

We will keep you updated on-air and online.

