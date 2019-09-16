KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday September 15, 2019

San Angelo has now seen 94 consecutive days of temperatures at or above 90 degrees. Temperatures are expected to continue to be in the 90s for the upcoming week.

A ridge of high pressure continues to linger across the Concho Valley and the state of Texas preventing any rain from entering into the area. This ridge will move slowly eastward over the next few days and that could help a trough of low pressure dig into our area.

Additionally, an area of tropical development is moving westward in the Gulf of Mexico. It has a very small chance of developing but regardless of development the coast of Texas will receive some rain showers from this disturbance. A few of these showers could make their way into our southeastern counties by mid-week. However, expect rain chances to remain isolated for this week and into next weekend.

Here is the weather trivia question and the answer:

Here is some additional information on when parts of Central West Texas see their first autumn freeze.

