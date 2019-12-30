KLST Player of the Year: Elvir shatters records en route to historic season

SAN ANGELO — “Be not afraid of greatness: some are born great, some achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust upon them.”

Those words are from William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, but they also apply to this year’s KLST Player of the Year– Angelo State Rams right fielder Josh Elvir.

Mirriam-Webster defines the term “greatness” as the quality or state of being great (that being in size, skill, achievement, or power).

Size? Elvir is listed at 6-foot-3-inches and 215 pounds.

Skill? The now-senior led the nation in four offensive categories: batting average (.458), runs batted in (81), slugging percentage (.989) and on base percentage (.584). The Kemah, Texas native also ranked second in triples (9), fourth in home runs (20) and sixth in walks (50).

Achievement? The Collegiate Baseball Writers Association named Elvir the National Player of the Year back in May; he also earned Lone Star Conference Player of the Year honors.

Along with those two awards, Elvir rewrote the Angelo State record books with new single-season highs in intentional walks, batting average, slugging percentage and on base percentage. He tied the record for triples and recorded the second most home runs, runs batted in, total bases and walks in school history.

The right fielder also helped the Rams to a program-best 42 regular-season wins and was one win shy of the College World Series.

Power? Elvir led the Lone Star Conference with 20 home runs and hit his first bomb when he was 12-years-old in an All-Star game.

Elvir’s historic 2019 season embodies the term “greatness” and he’ll look for an encore performance next year when the Rams begin their season on Jan. 31 with a three-game series against Eastern New Mexico at Foster Field.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Eagles down Hornets for third-place finish

STERLING CITY — The Eldorado Lady Eagles held the Highland Hornets to just 13 points in the second half en-route to 4…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado bags third at Holiday Tournament

STERLING CITY — The Eldorado Eagles defeated the Grady Wildcats 48-34 to take third-place at the Sterling City H…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Forsan uses big 2nd half to beat Sterling City

STERLING CITY- In the second game of Pool A for the Sterling City Lady Eagles, Forsan uses a big 2nd half to lift them…

• Top 5 Concho Valley sports moments of 2019

SAN ANGELO — With 2019 in the rear view mirror, the KLST/KSAN sports teams have compiled the top five moments of the y…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City beats Menard in tournament showdown

STERLING CITY– Sterling City beat Menard 73-41 in the opening round of the Varsity basketball tournament on…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Central beats Coronado in Caprock Classic

LUBBOCK- The Central Lady Cats knocked off Lubbock Coronado, 37-26 in the first round of the 61st annual Fibermax…