KLST Player of the Week: Vogel propels Lady Cats to first place finish

SAN ANGELO — Madison Vogel from the Central girls gymnastics team continues to dominate the competition as she helped the Lady Cats to a first place finish at the Martha Mitchell Invitational in Odessa on Saturday.

Vogel placed first in All-Around, first in Uneven Bars, second in Balance Beam, third in Floor Exercise and sixth in Vault.

Click here for the full results of the Martha Mitchell Invitational/Harold Green Invitational.

Last year, Vogel helped Central to its ninth state title, which snapped a four-year drought.

The Central gymnastics teams return to action on Jan. 24 to face Abilene High and Cooper High in Abilene at 4 p.m.

More Stories for you

• Lady Falcons thriving off young talent

VERIBEST– No. 25 Veribest Girls Basketball is off to a great start in District 11-1A play. The Lady Falcons are 16-8…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Lady Chaps snap Belles’ three-game winning streak

LUBBOCK — The Angelo State Belles lost their first game since Dec. 19 with a 69-52 defeat to the hands of No. 2 L…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Hayes perfect from three-point range as Rams beat LCU

LUBBOCK– Angelo State Men’s Basketball beat Lubbock Christian 73-71 on the road on Saturday. The Rams (10-2, 6-2…

• Central gymnastics sweeps first at Harold Green, Martha Mitchell Invitationals

ODESSA — The Central boys and girls gymnastics teams added another first place finish to their resumes on Saturday in O…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Miles comeback falls just short against Forsan

MILES- The Miles Lady Bulldogs tried to make a late comeback attempt against Forsan, but the Lady Buffs used clutch…

• Lady Hornets hold off late Sterling City surge

MERTZON — The Irion County girls basketball team held off a late comeback effort by Sterling City securing a 49-43…