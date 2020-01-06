KLST Player of the Week: Turner records season highs in wins over UTPB, WNMU

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State senior guard Collin Turner is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after helping the Rams to wins over the UT Permian Basin Falcons and the Western New Mexico Mustangs.

Turned scored a season-high 27 points in the Rams’ 85-77 win over the Falcons last Thursday. The senior also set season highs in rebounds (9), field goals attempted (19), field goals made (8), three pointers attempted (11), three pointers made (4), free throws attempted (10) and free throws made (8).

The Poolsville, Maryland native then followed up that performance in ASU’s 92-79 win over WNMU with 21 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Collin Turner in the Lone Star Conference (through 11 games):

Ranks third in minutes (35.8 AVG/G), 10 in scoring (16.7 PPG), third in three point field goal percentage (.429), seventh in three point field goals per game (2.7), 11 in field goal percentage (.484), seventh in free throw percentage (.762) and seventh in steals.

Prior to Angelo State, Turner was named NJCAA DIII Player of the Year and was an NJCAA First Team All-American. Turner averaged 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last year for the Rams.