KLST Player of the Week: Turner channels inner ‘Mamba’ at LSC Tournament

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State senior guard Collin Turner is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after breaking four single game records at the Lone Star Conference Tournament.

Turner scored a tournament record 47 points, which surpassed Joe Newton’s 44-point mark set back in 1998 and it willed the Rams to a 97-92 quarterfinal win in double overtime against Lubbock Christian on Friday. The senior also set new all-time tournament single game highs in steals (9), free throws made (21) and free throws attempted (25).

Who did it better Angelo State guard Collin Turner or Marcus Paige in the 2016 National Championship game?



Turner (@_ImNeVeROfF) erupted for an LSC Tournament record 47 points en route to a 97-92 double OT win against Lubbock Christian. #LSCmbb



FOR MORE: https://t.co/IXQ7ixyJIL pic.twitter.com/10gsgaTeNm — Ryan Reynolds (@RPRTalks) March 7, 2020

Here’s Angelo State Head Coach Cinco Boone and Turner’s reaction to the record-breaking performance:

Turner’s performance against top-seeded West Texas A&M in the conference semifinals was more of the same for the Poolsville, Maryland native. He scored 13 points and recorded three assists in Angelo State’s 87-77 loss to the Buffs.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Belles complete sweep over St. Edward’s, remain perfect at home

SAN ANGELO– No. 9 Angelo State Softball beat St. Edward’s 7-3 in game two of their doubleheader to sweep the…

• HIGHLIGHTS: (9) Belles win game 1 over St. Edward’s

SAN ANGELO- Genesis Armendariz was masterful in the circle as Angelo State run-rules St. Edward’s, 8-0 in six innings…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Brady survives late comeback versus Lake View

SAN ANGELO- The Brady Bulldogs survived a late, 7th inning comeback attempt to hold off the Lake View Chiefs, 5-3 in…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Top-seeded Buffs bounce Rams from Lone Star Conference Tournament

FRISCO — Fourth-seeded Angelo State lost to top-seeded West Texas A&M 87-77 in the Lone Star Conference Tournament S…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Angelo State beats St. Mary’s in extras

SAN ANGELO– The No. 9 Angelo State Rambelles defeated St. Mary’s 10-7 in eight innings in a single game on Saturday at…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Turner’s tournament record 47 points sparks Rams past Chaps in double OT thriller

FRISCO — Angelo State senior guard Collin Turner broke four single game Lone Star Conference Tournament records in t…