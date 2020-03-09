KLST Player of the Week: Turner channels inner ‘Mamba’ at LSC Tournament

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State senior guard Collin Turner is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after breaking four single game records at the Lone Star Conference Tournament.
Turner scored a tournament record 47 points, which surpassed Joe Newton’s 44-point mark set back in 1998 and it willed the Rams to a 97-92 quarterfinal win in double overtime against Lubbock Christian on Friday. The senior also set new all-time tournament single game highs in steals (9), free throws made (21) and free throws attempted (25).
Here’s Angelo State Head Coach Cinco Boone and Turner’s reaction to the record-breaking performance:
Turner’s performance against top-seeded West Texas A&M in the conference semifinals was more of the same for the Poolsville, Maryland native. He scored 13 points and recorded three assists in Angelo State’s 87-77 loss to the Buffs.
More Stories for you
• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Belles complete sweep over St. Edward’s, remain perfect at home
SAN ANGELO– No. 9 Angelo State Softball beat St. Edward’s 7-3 in game two of their doubleheader to sweep the…
• HIGHLIGHTS: (9) Belles win game 1 over St. Edward’s
SAN ANGELO- Genesis Armendariz was masterful in the circle as Angelo State run-rules St. Edward’s, 8-0 in six innings…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Brady survives late comeback versus Lake View
SAN ANGELO- The Brady Bulldogs survived a late, 7th inning comeback attempt to hold off the Lake View Chiefs, 5-3 in…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Top-seeded Buffs bounce Rams from Lone Star Conference Tournament
FRISCO — Fourth-seeded Angelo State lost to top-seeded West Texas A&M 87-77 in the Lone Star Conference Tournament S…
• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Angelo State beats St. Mary’s in extras
SAN ANGELO– The No. 9 Angelo State Rambelles defeated St. Mary’s 10-7 in eight innings in a single game on Saturday at…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Turner’s tournament record 47 points sparks Rams past Chaps in double OT thriller
FRISCO — Angelo State senior guard Collin Turner broke four single game Lone Star Conference Tournament records in t…