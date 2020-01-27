KLST Player of the Week: Samuel provides efficiency, leads Belles to two wins

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State senior guard Catara Samuel earns this week’s KLST Player of the Week after leading the team to wins over St. Edward’s and St. Mary’s.

