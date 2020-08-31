KLST Player of the Week: Rios runs wild against No. 9 Eastland

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Wall senior running back Chase Rios is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after helping No. 5 Wall defeat No. 9 Eastland 38-3 at Maverick Stadium.

The senior carried the ball five times for 164 yards and four touchdowns.

Rios and the Hawks will host No. 4 Cisco on Sept. 4 at Hawk Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

