KLST Player of the Week: No. 12 Irion County remains perfect after strong week from Coffell, Councilman

SAN ANGELO — No. 12 Irion County has steamrolled through the 2019-2020 season and are 24-0 overall, 8-0 in District 11-1A. The Hornets are possibly the most overlooked high school basketball team in Class 1A, which brings us to this week’s KLST Player of the Week.

It’s hard to pinpoint one player and say “hey, this student-athlete is the main reason for Irion County’s success” mainly because they love to share the ball.

So, we decided to choose two.

Put your hands together for freshman guard Trevin Coffell and senior guard Kaden Councilman.

