KLST Player of the Week: Moore dominates on both ends of floor, falls short of triple-double

SAN ANGELO — For the second time this season, senior forward De’Anira Moore of the Angelo State Belles women’s basketball team is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after two dominant performances on both ends of the court.

Angelo State (6-3, 3-2) fell to Midwestern State (4-4, 2-2) last Thursday 76-64, but Moore made an impact by posting a double-double. The senior scored a team-high 15 points, pulled in 11 rebounds and added two blocks in the loss.

That performance then spilled over into Saturday’s 99-89 win over Cameron (3-7, 2-2). Moore’s offensive and defensive abilities were on full display as the Allen, Texas native recorded a game-high 22 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks, falling short of a triple-double.

Moore earned the KLST Player of the Week honor two weeks ago and then was named the Lone Star Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week the next day. So, we’ll see if any more honors come her way after finishing the week with 37 points on 53-percent shooting, 20 rebounds and 10 blocks.

The Belles return to action on Jan. 2 against UT-Permian Basin. Tip-off at the Junell Center is set for 5:30 p.m.

