KLST Player of the Week: Moore aids Belles in wins over Tarleton State, Texas Woman’s

SAN ANGELO — Senior forward De’Anira Moore is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after fueling the Angelo State women’s basketball team to two wins last week over Tarleton State and Texas Woman’s.

The Allen native played a huge role down the stretch in Angelo State’s 60-57 win over Tarleton State last Thursday. Moore scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in the winning effort.

Moore then followed up her clutch performance with another solid game two days later against Texas Woman’s. The senior notched a game-high 19 points and hauled in 11 rebounds as the Belles overcame a 16-point deficit to top the Pioneers 73-61.

In total, Moore had a consistent week scoring 35 total points (17.5 ppg), shooting 52-percent from the field and nabbing 17 rebounds (8.5 rpg) in 56 minutes of action.

Angelo State (5-2, 2-1) will have a week off before traveling to Wichita Falls on Dec. 19 for a Lone Star Conference game against Midwestern State. Tip-off from D.L. Ligon Coliseum set for 5:30 p.m.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 17 Irion County zooms past Miles for tournament championship

MILES — No. 17 Irion County defeated Miles 56-40 in the Miles Rib Tournament Championship game on Saturday. More S…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval defeats Miles in ribs tournament championship game

MILES– The Christoval Lady Cougars beat the Miles Lady Bulldogs 33-25 to in the Miles Ribs Tournament Championship…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams suffer first loss to Patriots in overtime

SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Men’s Basketball team lost their first game on the season to No. 19 Dallas Baptist on…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Belles erase 16-point deficit to beat Pioneers, 73-61

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State put on its rally caps in Saturday’s 73-61 win over Texas Woman’s as the Belles overcame a 1…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Miles Bulldogs beat Grape Creek to advance to Ribs Tourney final

MILES- The Miles Bulldogs knocked off Grape Creek in the semi-final in the Miles Ribs Tournament. The Bulldogs punched…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County Hornets knock off Christoval in Miles Ribs Tourney

MILES- Irion County Hornets knocked off the Christoval Cougars in boys basketball, to advance to tomorrow’s final in…