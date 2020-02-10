KLST Player of the Week: Hill, Armendariz power Belles with two no-hitters

SAN ANGELO — No-hitter? A nice achievement. Back-to-back no-hitters? That’s just absurd.

You can’t win if you can’t score and the Angelo State softball team was dominant on the mound at the Florida Tech Invite, which leads us to this week’s KLST Player of the Week.

Put your hands together for senior pitcher Meagan Hill and freshman pitcher Genesis Armendariz.

Hill threw Angelo State’s first no-hitter of the season on Friday in a 2-0 win over Molloy College. The senior pitched a complete game shutout, striking out 11 batters with one walk.

The Salado, Texas native then followed up that performance with another complete game shutout on Saturday against No. 9 Florida Tech. The Belles scored on errors in the top of the third to beat the Panthers 2-0.

Armendariz also dominated on the mound for ASU. She took the mound Friday in the Belles’ first game of the Florida Tech Invite against Alabama Huntsville and pitched 4.1 innings, allowed three hits, one walk and struck out three batters in the 8-6 loss.

The freshman then took the mound Saturday and put on a show against No. 25 Saint Leo. Armendariz threw her first collegiate no-hitter, striking out three batters and walking three in the 2-1 win.

Following that performance, Armendariz took the mound Sunday against New Haven and allowed four hits over six innings of work.

Hill and Armendariz didn’t allow a run in 30.1 innings of work.

The Belles (7-3) will return home on Friday for their home opener at the annual ASU George and Ola McCorkle Challenge. Angelo State will play a doubleheader on Friday against Texas A&M International and Ouachita Baptist. First pitch against the Dustdevils is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. with the game against the Tigers following at 4:45 p.m.

