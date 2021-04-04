KLST Player of the Week: Gilbreath guides No. 7 Belles to second straight LSC Championship

SAN ANGELO, Texas — No. 11 Angelo State reeled off its fourth series sweep of the season after an 8-3 win over St. Edward's Saturday afternoon at Foster Field.

Senior outfielder Josh Elvir powered the Rams' offense with a three-for-four performance at the plate, including two home runs and four runs batted in.

The second place Rams (15-3) will travel to Canyon on April 9 for a three-game series against first place and No. 6 West Texas A&M.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m.