SAN ANGELO, Texas — The seventh-ranked Angelo State volleyball team rallied to beat No. 12 UT Tyler for its second straight LSC Championship last week.
Three Belles earned All-Tournament honors including this week’s KLST Player of the Week redshirt junior right side hitter Kailyn Gilbreath.
The Fort Worth native was not only named LSC Tournament MVP, but she also became only the second Belle ever to earn the AVCA National Division II Player of the Week award, Mallory Blauser took home the honor in 2016.
Gilbreath did it all in Angelo State’s five-set win over Texas A&M-Kingsville in the LSC semifinals last Wednesday. The right side hitter recorded 14 kills, 14 assists and 11 digs to help the Belles to the championship game. Following up that performance, Gilbreath tallied a game-high 23 kills and 10 digs against UT Tyler in the title game.
Over the two-game stretch, the right side hitter averaged 3.70 kills per set on a .282 hitting percentage to go along with a 2.10 digs per set average.
Angelo State will compete in the inaugural AVCA Women’s Division II National Championship tournament from April 14-17 at the Dallas Convention Center in Dallas.
KLST Player of the Week: Gilbreath guides No. 7 Belles to second straight LSC Championship
