KLST Player of the Week: Everitt stuffs stat sheet for TLCA

SAN ANGELO — Everyone loves a stat-sheet stuffer and TLCA junior guard Jevon Everitt is pretty good at it.

Everitt is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after doing it all through two games last week as the TLCA Eagles finished with a win over the Grape Creek Eagles and a loss to the Brady Bulldogs.

TLCA picked up a 40-point victory over Grape Creek last Tuesday, 77-37. Everitt scored 21 points and recorded eight assists, eight steals and three rebounds.

The following Friday, the Eagles dropped their first game in District 4-3A to Brady, 60-58. In that game, the junior guard notched 20 points, eight assists, four steals and four rebounds.

“He is a very unselfish player,” TLCA Head Coach Kent Sherrill said. “He will always try to make the best play not for himself but for his teammates and I think it’s rare to find kids like that. His basketball IQ is through the roof and overall he’s just a great kid to coach.”

TLCA is now 3-1 in district play and will hit the road Tuesday to face the Ballinger Bearcats. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

