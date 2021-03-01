KLST Player of the Week: Elvir smashes way into Angelo State record book

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State senior outfielder Josh Elvir is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after breaking the Rams’ all-time home run record.

The senior crushed his 34th career home run in a 22-4 series-sweeping win over Wayland Baptist, breaking a record set by Keith Towne back in 2010.

Elvir recorded a .444 batting average, drove in seven runs and hit three home runs in six games last week.

No. 1 Angelo State (9-1) returns to action on Friday at Lubbock Christian. Game one of the three-game series is set for 6 p.m. on March 6.

