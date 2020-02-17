KLST Player of the Week: Bramlett continues hot hitting in sweep of Aggies

SAN ANGELO — The No. 11 Angelo State Rams are off to a hot 10-0 start after sweeping the Cameron Aggies this past weekend. Junior infielder Parker Bramlett was the standout performer and is this week’s KLST Player of the Week.

The Tyler, Texas native took over the leadoff spot for the Rams this season and his production is through the roof. In the four-game series against Cameron, Bramlett batted a .611 with 11 hits, five going for extra bases, drove in 10 runs and scored eight times.

Bramlett leads the Lone Star Conference in hits (20), runs batted in (17) and triples (3). He ranks second in doubles (5) and runs (14) and is third in batting average (.513).

The junior nabbed All-Conference First Team and All-Defense Second Team honors in 2019.

