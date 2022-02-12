SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Plateau Brewing Company is selling Super Bowl Squares for the big game this Sunday, February 13th from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in order to help benefit the New Bridge Family Shelter.

The Plateau Brewing Company will be selling 100 Superbowl squares for $30 each. Half of the proceeds from the squares sold will go to the New Bridge Family Shelter. Squares will be sold until kick-off or until they are sold out. According to a release from the company, participants do not have to be present in order to win.

By donating to the “Liquid Drive” for New Bridge Family Shelter, participants are able to get $1 off their first pint. Items such as Pine-Sol, liquid hand soap, Fabuloso or gallon bottled water will all be accepted for the drive.

“Providing a safe place for families experiencing violence at home is something the founders of Plateau

Brewing Co. believes in strongly,” said Michael Choate, co-founder and General Counsel at Plateau Brewing Company. “We’re grateful for our patrons for many reasons — among those is the ability to give back to our community through fun events like these.”

If you are interested in purchasing a square, stop by the Plateau Brewing Company. Those interested can also Venmo @plateaubrew214 with your first and last name to receive a random square.

Southern Smoke will be providing BBQ, including their build-your-own pulled pork nacho bar. Some items for nachos include Southern Smoke’s ground brisket, slow-cooked pork, fresh pico de gallo and homemade guacamole. Participants will be able to drink beer and eat BBQ while watching the big game on the screens in the taproom.

According to a release from the Plateau Brewing Company, the company believes in the work that local nonprofits do around the San Angelo community. Half of the money raised during the Superbowl event will go to the New Bridge Family shelter, a shelter that provides emergency shelter, help and guidance to those that are victims of domestic violence. The New Bridge Family Shetler has been serving the Concho Valley for more than 30 years.

Plateau Brewing Company is a family-owned and operated beer distribution, Texas-centric Brewery and taproom in West Texas. The four owners, each that represents multiple generations of Texans, believe that the craft of beer can spur the community and should be celebrated. Plateau Brewing Company is located downtown at 214 South Chadbourne St.