Keeping things sweet for the holiday season

SAN ANGELO, Texas (December 7)- Cheers to the season of giving, family, and good love and fellowship! Even though the weather here in the Concho Valley has not shifted to feel like winters in the past, the traditions you carry can still spark the spirit of the season.

I know my favorite part of Christmas is all the traditions I carry on with my family. The one we all know too well is putting up the Christmas tree. Rather real or artificial, this family gathering is one that even the family’s pet gets excited for.

My favorite part of this tradition was choosing my style for the year. This year, I decided to do things a little differently with my color choices. My Christmas tree color theme this year is blue, gold, and a splash of red. The perfect tree must have bells, other family ornaments, Christmas ropes, or even tinsel. Most importantly, the star choice or tree topper is the ultimate finish.

The tree arrangement is just the beginning of the many traditions ahead of Christmas. While you’re shopping for gifts and catching the sales, you might develop a sweet tooth. A great way to satisfy those cravings is with holiday treats.

So sweet holiday treats are a great way to get the kids involved with baking and Christmas in general. Christmas cookies are the most common with special cutouts and special designs. This is a great activity to do with the whole family. When the holidays approach, I get to baking. The fresh, sweet smells in the kitchen, along with some holiday music will help brighten anyone’s day. Feel free to find recipes and create different Christmas theme cutouts.

Gingerbread cookies are also a Christmas tradition. Have fun decorating them with the family and enjoying every bite. They are so cute!

I don’t know about you but one thing I must have as Christmas approaches is some good hot cocoa. Now things have got very fancy with the way hot cocoa can be prepared. There are cocoa bombs that became very famous via Tik Toc over the years. Cocoa bombs can come in all designs and are very rich in flavor. However, if you are stuck on the original traditions, buying the powder and mixing it with hot milk and marshmallows will work as well. This savory, rich drink is one the kids will love for the season.

The weather outside might not be frightful, but the treats and traditions are delightful. Feel free to send me your family traditions. The holiday season is here!