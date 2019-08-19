Keenan Clark returns from mission trip to Jamaica

SAN ANGELO, TX – Local pastor and social media influencer Keenan Clark just returned from a recent mission trip to Jamaica.
While there, Clark and his team joined forces with local church group Jacobs Well to provide meals and encouragement to local communities. The highlight of the trip was a speaking engagement attended by nearly 400 people.
Clark says this most recent trip differs from his travels to Israel, Dubai and Uganda in that this time he got to travel with his family and close friends.
We’ll have more on this story soon.