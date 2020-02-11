JW All Star Academy to bring Cowboys’ Gallup, others to San Angelo for clinic

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The JW All Star Academy is hosting a three-day speed and agility clinic that will feature Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup starting Feb. 21 at Angelo State University.

San Angelo based private coach Jayton Washington recruited Gallup along with five other prominent athletes to form the star-studded lineup. The speed and agility clinic is open to kids ages five to 18 and spots are still available to sign up.

“Speed and agility improves the athletes in just about every sport there is and that’s why it’s so important to teach that especially at a young age,” Washington said. “It’s tough for families to get to bigger cities to attend a credible clinic so I wanted to bring that atmosphere here locally.”

The three-day clinic will feature: former Baltimore Raven and Lake View Chief Joe Clay, former Texas Tech basketball player Mikey Marshall, former Dallas Cowboy and Atlanta Falcon Derek Akunne, former University of Houston wide receiver Johnny Tyson III and coach Harold Taylor.

“Then to get elite athletes like Michael Gallup, Mikey Marshall, and one of our own Joe Clay is something I knew I just wanted to do for the kids of San Angelo,” Washington said. “

“The clinic isn’t just about speed and agility. It’s bigger than sports,” Washington added. “There will be a clear discipline and character message that we will pass along to the participants to help build their confidence not only in sports, but in school and in their home life.”

You can find Washington on Facebook and sign up for the clinic here.