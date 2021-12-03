Jury selection began today for the offenses committed by Stephen Jennings on July 21, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas- On December 3, 2021, the jury selection process for Stephen Jennings’ trial began.

The thirty-eight-year-old is facing several charges regarding the killing of Eric Torrez in July 2017. Those charges are Capital Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Tampering/Fabricating with Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair Human Corpse.

The jury pool consisted of 150 people who met today in the Sugg Community Room at the Tom Green County Library (due to COVID restrictions) to begin the selection process. The selection process continued into the afternoon, where a final decision is expected to be made by the end of the day.

The trial is slated to begin Monday, December 6, 2021. Stephen Jennings is being held with a bond of 510,000 dollars at the Tom Green County Jail.