SAN ANGELO, Texas- The JL Bar Ranch, Resort and Spa presented a check today for more than a thousand dollars to the Cook’s Children’s Health Foundation.

The Resort, located in Sonora, raised the money through their annual “Claybird Firecracker Shootout” on July 5th and 6th.

The JL Bar Ranch says this year’s Claybird Firecracker Shootout was a big success and they are thankful for the opportunity to work with Cook Children’s Health Foundation in an effort to help the local San Angelo clinic.