Jim Bass Ford expecting an increase in auto sales in 2021 due to COVID-19 vaccine distributions

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With a lot of optimism and vaccine hopes, auto sales could increase as much as 10% in 2021 in the US. Over the past 10 months, us automakers suffered from the deepest sales decline in decades. Meanwhile in San Angelo, Jim Bass Ford is expecting an increase this year.

“We’re certainly expecting sales to go really well in San Angelo for 2021,” Jim Bass Ford general sales manager Todd Price stated. “2020 was a bit of a challenge for everyone due to the pandemic of course. Some of the things that we’ve learned from that is that people are getting more comfortable doing business digitally.”

Nationally, early predictions for new vehicle sales this year will max out at roughly 16 million. At Jim Bass, the majority of its sales increase comes from online leasing. With a large variety of residents working from home, leasing has become a reasonable option.

“We were already doing digital sales before the pandemic hit,” Jim Bass Ford sales manager Mack Harper said. “We were kind of ahead of the game in that aspect, so the digital sales part of it was not really a big speed bump for us. Jim Bass has really adapted to curbside sales for the customer. We set up tables outside.”

Besides a sales increase, the safety of every customer and employee is still the number one option. As long as the pandemic still exists, the car dealership will continue to address its safety guidelines.

“Our plans at Jim Bass are always just to try and do what we can to support our community, to be able to keep everyone safe while we’re still dealing with this pandemic including our customers, our employees, and to sell every car and truck that we can.” Price expressed.

