Jasso pleads guilty to possession with the intent to distribute

SAN ANGELO, TX – According to court records, David Steven Jasso, 42, plead guilty to possession with the intent to distribute on August 19, 2019. Jasso was arrested on July 28, 2018 by San Angelo Police and released into federal custody shortly thereafter.

According to documents from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas San Angelo Division, Jasso was charged with three counts by the grand jury. Count one was conspiracy to distribute and possess, count two was possession with intent to distribute and count three was also possession with intent to distribute but at a higher amount.

Jasso pled guilty on count two of the indictment as part of his plea deal, signed by Jasso on July 15, 2019. Court sources say that the next phase is sentencing, which expected to occur between 30 and 60 days from the acceptance of his guilty plea.