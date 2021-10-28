Jail logs: October 28, 2021

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Theft from a Person: 1
  • Theft Class C: 1
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive Intentionally Give False Information: 1
  • Possession: 9
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 5
  • Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle: 1
  • Fail to Stop at Designated Point Stop Sign: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Operate Vehicle Under Improper Registration: 1
  • CPF: 4
  • VPTA: 2
  • FTA: 5
  • COMM: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

COLE, GRANT
Booking #:
436280
Booking Date:
10-28-2021 – 4:39 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
CUMMINGS, BRYCE
Booking #:
436279
Booking Date:
10-28-2021 – 4:38 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
BHUEL, DEO
Booking #:
436278
Booking Date:
10-28-2021 – 4:27 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
 
OWEN, ZANE
Booking #:
436277
Booking Date:
10-28-2021 – 4:10 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
 
LAGASSE, JASON
Booking #:
436276
Booking Date:
10-28-2021 – 3:47 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
Holleman, Brayden
Booking #:
436275
Booking Date:
10-28-2021 – 12:15 am
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 OPERATE VEHICLE UNDER IMPROPER REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X10
MISC VPTA X2
$1714.00
View Profile >>>
NOYOLA, ANDRES
Booking #:
436274
Booking Date:
10-27-2021 – 11:59 pm
Charges:
23990132 J/N* THEFT FROM PERSON
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
54999999 FTS AT DESIGNATED PIOINT STOP SIGN
MISC FTA X 2
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VPTA X 1
$4821.60
View Profile >>>
PEREZ, KAYLEE
Booking #:
436273
Booking Date:
10-27-2021 – 11:48 pm
Charges:
35990247 MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
48990009 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF X4
MISC FTA X1
$482.00
View Profile >>>
TORRES, LEONEL
Booking #:
436272
Booking Date:
10-27-2021 – 11:46 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54990007 DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE
$500.00
View Profile >>>
 
RAMIREZ, RONALD
Booking #:
436271
Booking Date:
10-27-2021 – 11:37 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
RIVAS, SAMUEL
Booking #:
436270
Booking Date:
10-27-2021 – 11:11 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$1024.00
View Profile >>>
SOTO, TRISTON
Booking #:
436269
Booking Date:
10-27-2021 – 11:10 pm
Charges:
35990247 MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
WHITE, CLIFTON
Booking #:
436268
Booking Date:
10-27-2021 – 9:01 pm
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
View Profile >>>
YNOSTROSA, MARISSA
Booking #:
436267
Booking Date:
10-27-2021 – 7:07 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
MISC FTAX2
$1004.00
View Profile >>>
BRYAN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
436266
Release Date:
10-28-2021 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
10-27-2021 – 12:24 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM
No Bond
View Profile >>>
CONTRERAS, LETICIA
Booking #:
436265
Booking Date:
10-27-2021 – 9:24 am
Charges:
13150005 *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ALVARADO, STEVEN
Booking #:
436264
Release Date:
10-27-2021 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
10-27-2021 – 8:36 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story