Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*GJI* ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY: 1

*MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1

DRIVER’S LICENSE – FAIL TO DISPLAY: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS 10<50 ELDER: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

USM HOLD: 1

VPTA X1: 1

HERNANDEZ, JAMES Booking #: 437314 Booking Date: 01-06-2022 – 4:42 am Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond $1000.00 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G YOUNG, STORMIE Booking #: 437313 Release Date: 01-06-2022 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 01-06-2022 – 2:05 am Charges: 54999999 FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1236.00 54999999 FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMART, JOSEPH Booking #: 437312 Booking Date: 01-06-2022 – 2:00 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond GARCIA, ADRIANNA Booking #: 437310 Release Date: 01-06-2022 – 2:43 am Booking Date: 01-05-2022 – 11:26 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $642.00 MUCHA, FRED Booking #: 437309 Booking Date: 01-05-2022 – 10:09 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 JOHN, AMOS Booking #: 437308 Booking Date: 01-05-2022 – 9:30 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 JOHNSON, TONY Booking #: 437307 Booking Date: 01-05-2022 – 7:25 pm Charges: MISC USM HOLD Bond No Bond GARZA, RUBEN Booking #: 437306 Release Date: 01-05-2022 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 01-05-2022 – 7:17 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 BARRIENTEZ, FANNIE Booking #: 437305 Release Date: 01-05-2022 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 01-05-2022 – 6:58 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVER’S LICENSE – FAIL TO DISPLAY Bond $514.00 EDEN, JERRY Booking #: 437304 Booking Date: 01-05-2022 – 6:42 pm Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

521457 CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G521457 CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MELENDEZ, ALEJANDRO Booking #: 437303 Release Date: 01-05-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 01-05-2022 – 3:30 pm Charges: 54010007 *GJI* ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY Bond No Bond LUJAN, DAVID Booking #: 437302 Booking Date: 01-05-2022 – 1:55 pm Charges: 13990076 *COMM*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond No Bond 13990076 *COMM*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MOREFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bradley, Kimber Booking #: 437301 Booking Date: 01-05-2022 – 1:13 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond PUGA, MELISSA Booking #: 437297 Booking Date: 01-05-2022 – 11:06 am Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond $4500.00 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY COMSTOCK, REBECCA Booking #: 437298 Booking Date: 01-05-2022 – 10:52 am Charges: 23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond $5000.00 23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE BROWN, WANDA Booking #: 437300 Booking Date: 01-05-2022 – 10:25 am Charges: 50150003 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR Bond $5000.00 PITTMAN, KELLY Booking #: 437296 Booking Date: 01-05-2022 – 10:25 am Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIA

MISC VPTA X1 Bond $9000.00 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIAMISC VPTA X1 COKER, LORI Booking #: 437299 Booking Date: 01-05-2022 – 10:20 am Charges: 26040048 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS 10<50 ELDER

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond $19000.00 26040048 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS 10<50 ELDER48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR MCADAMS, KELLI Booking #: 437294 Booking Date: 01-05-2022 – 10:10 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54040011 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION54040011 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

