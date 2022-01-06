Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *GJI* ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY: 1
- *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1
- BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR: 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1
- DRIVER’S LICENSE – FAIL TO DISPLAY: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 2
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS 10<50 ELDER: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- USM HOLD: 1
- VPTA X1: 1
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
521457 CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIA
MISC VPTA X1
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54040011 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
