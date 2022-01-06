Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *GJI* ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY: 1
  • *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1
  • BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1
  • DRIVER’S LICENSE – FAIL TO DISPLAY: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 2
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS 10<50 ELDER: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • USM HOLD: 1
  • VPTA X1: 1

HERNANDEZ, JAMES
Booking #:
437314
Booking Date:
01-06-2022 – 4:42 am
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
$1000.00
YOUNG, STORMIE
Booking #:
437313
Release Date:
01-06-2022 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
01-06-2022 – 2:05 am
Charges:
54999999 FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1236.00
SMART, JOSEPH
Booking #:
437312
Booking Date:
01-06-2022 – 2:00 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, ADRIANNA
Booking #:
437310
Release Date:
01-06-2022 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
01-05-2022 – 11:26 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$642.00
MUCHA, FRED
Booking #:
437309
Booking Date:
01-05-2022 – 10:09 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$1500.00
JOHN, AMOS
Booking #:
437308
Booking Date:
01-05-2022 – 9:30 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$1500.00
JOHNSON, TONY
Booking #:
437307
Booking Date:
01-05-2022 – 7:25 pm
Charges:
MISC USM HOLD
Bond
No Bond
GARZA, RUBEN
Booking #:
437306
Release Date:
01-05-2022 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-05-2022 – 7:17 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
BARRIENTEZ, FANNIE
Booking #:
437305
Release Date:
01-05-2022 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-05-2022 – 6:58 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVER’S LICENSE – FAIL TO DISPLAY
Bond
$514.00
EDEN, JERRY
Booking #:
437304
Booking Date:
01-05-2022 – 6:42 pm
Charges:
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
521457 CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
MELENDEZ, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
437303
Release Date:
01-05-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-05-2022 – 3:30 pm
Charges:
54010007 *GJI* ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY
Bond
No Bond
LUJAN, DAVID
Booking #:
437302
Booking Date:
01-05-2022 – 1:55 pm
Charges:
13990076 *COMM*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
Bond
No Bond
Bradley, Kimber
Booking #:
437301
Booking Date:
01-05-2022 – 1:13 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
PUGA, MELISSA
Booking #:
437297
Booking Date:
01-05-2022 – 11:06 am
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
Bond
$4500.00
COMSTOCK, REBECCA
Booking #:
437298
Booking Date:
01-05-2022 – 10:52 am
Charges:
23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond
$5000.00
BROWN, WANDA
Booking #:
437300
Booking Date:
01-05-2022 – 10:25 am
Charges:
50150003 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR
Bond
$5000.00
PITTMAN, KELLY
Booking #:
437296
Booking Date:
01-05-2022 – 10:25 am
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIA
MISC VPTA X1
Bond
$9000.00
COKER, LORI
Booking #:
437299
Booking Date:
01-05-2022 – 10:20 am
Charges:
26040048 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS 10<50 ELDER
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
Bond
$19000.00
MCADAMS, KELLI
Booking #:
437294
Booking Date:
01-05-2022 – 10:10 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54040011 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
