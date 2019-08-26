It’s not too late to register for the Fall 2019 semester at Howard College

SAN ANGELO, Texas — While the first day of classes for Howard College students was last Wednesday, there is still time to register for the Fall 2019 semester.

Registration will be open until Friday, August 30th. Students will still have the opportunity to visit with an adviser, talk with the Financial Aid office and complete any necessary TSI assessments. Those students who would like to register for classes should visit the advising office at Howard College, located in the Student Services Building.

“We just want our students to know we’re still here, we still want them, they can still come in. It’s exciting times and they haven’t missed a whole lot yet. There’s fun activities and events going on on campus and we want to afford them the opportunity,” said Victoria Darnell, Director of Academic Advising at Howard College.

After August 30th, the next opportunity to register for classes at Howard College will be in November for the Spring 2020 semester.