SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Mertzon man was indicted on nine counts for a number of charges related to sexual abuse of children, according to a statement issued by the Irion County Sheriff’s Office today, Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

According to the Irion County Sheriff, 55-year-old Raymond Acosta was on bond for a single charge of Indecency with a Child by Contact but further investigation by the Sheriff’s Office led to his arrest on January 15th and multiple additional charges.

The investigation has led to a nine-count indictment by an Irion County Grand Jury, including charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Indecency with a Child by Contact, and Sexual Assault of a Child.

The Irion County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.