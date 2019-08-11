Irion County fire fully contained

SAN ANGELO, TX – The “7D” fire in Irion County has been fully contained as of Saturday, August 10. The fire, named for the ranch road it began near, started Thursday. The wind and dry conditions contributed to the vast land damage which is almost 6,000 acres.

No structures were damaged. The fire is 95% contained and climbing and crews are working to “mop up” which is a way to prevent any rekindling from happening.

“We’re monitoring the fire, any little thing that pops up around it we go back and put that out,” explained Texas A&M Forest Service Resource Specialist James Russell. “Just making sure it stays where its at. We’ll probably do that for a day or so.”

Crews will continue do this for about a day or so for precautionary purposes.