SAN ANGELO, Texas- Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers conducted a traffic stop on 2020 Ford F-150 on Interstate 10 Monday night, January 17, 2022. DPS stopped the F-150 driver for speeding and expired license plate on the vehicle.

Upon approaching the vehicle, six additional passengers believed to be undocumented, fled the vehicle to a nearby brush. The driver of the F-150 and an additional passenger stayed in the vehicle until the DPS Trooper approached the vehicle. The driver and passenger then drove off, traveling eastbound on I-10. The pursuit came to a close when the vehicle was spotted traveling northbound on SH 163 near Barnhart where the vehicle was stopped without incident

The 19-year-old driver, Jose Carreno, along with the additional passenger were detained. Carreno was charged with evading arrest and smuggling of persons. Carreno was booked into Tom Green County Jail. Carreno bond was set at 20,000, where he bonded out around 3:13 p.m. this afternoon. There was no damage or further injuries from the incident to report.