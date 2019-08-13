SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Symphony put on an “Instrument Petting Zoo” at the Murphey Performance Hall on Tuesday morning.

40 children were able to get up close to the orchestral instruments they see professionally played on stage.

The children were allowed to touch, hold and even play the instruments themselves. Local musicians coached them through making sounds on strings, brass and woodwinds. Maestro Hector Guzman even taught the children how to conduct.

“We’re looking at future musicians. When you have a young kid who’s interested in music and you see them actually touch the instrument, blowing a wind instrument. When they get all excited, that’s the greatest reward,” said Maestro Hector Guzman.

This is the second time the San Angelo Symphony puts on this event.