AUSTIN (Nexstar) — In the year following the Texas power grid was paralyzed by the February 2021 freeze, state lawmakers passed legislation requiring major changes to how our grid operates.

Those changes, though, mainly included improvements to power supply, not demand. Power generators, for example, were required to weatherize their equipment by Dec. 1, 2021.

Energy analysts said the state should also look to pass demand-side reform.

“From a legislative standpoint, it seems like a lot of emphasis was on generation. And they, to me, and I think a lot of my colleagues, we’d like to see a little more emphasis on demand,” Chris Pasch with CLEAResult said Thursday as part of SPEER’s webinar on demand-side issues.

That means considering how Texas can reduce the amount of power they’re using, which can start small-scale with what people use at home. One option could be increased insulation requirements.

“Improving home building envelopes through insulation, weatherization would create benefits,” Andrew Robinson with Texas Energy Poverty Research Institute said.

Insulation reduces the amount of power residents use year-round, in the winter with heat, and in the summer with air conditioning.

“In terms of the various things that go into an energy-efficient house, obviously, insulation is important, because that’s what keeps the hot air out and keeps you cool inside,” Scott Turner with Riverside Homes in Austin said. Riverside Homes got Austin Business Journal’s Green Builder of the Year in 2020.

He said Austin’s energy efficiency standards could be used as a model for other Texas cities and would be beneficial for state lawmakers to consider raising those standards for all.

“Austin has one of the leading energy codes in the nation, our standard is relatively high,” Turner said. “Standards do vary from city to city. And there’s a common building code that almost every municipality in the state uses, that includes installation.”

Aside from insulation, energy analyst Doug Lewin said state leaders need to consider demand flexibility.

“We’re up to about 120,000 electric vehicles in the state, we’re probably going to hit a million within three years. If everybody charges their electric vehicles at six or seven in the evening, as peak demand is rising, and as the sun is setting and our solar resources are starting to drop off, we’re going to have problems on the system,” Lewin said.

If we could control when Texans plugin, that could help both decrease pressure on the grid, and save consumers money.

“You plug it in, and you just have a setting like make it as cheap as possible to charge this thing up and you wait. So 1, 2, 3 in the morning, charge that battery up, it’s full and ready to go in the morning. That’s demand flexibility,” Lewin explained.

When it comes to smart metering, the Public Utility Commission chairman said that falls on retailers, not regulators.

“That’s the relationship between the retail electric provider and the customer and the price of power. And it’s up to those electric providers to compete for your business. By offering the best deal they can for the ability to reduce your demand for power under certain market conditions,” Chairman Peter Lake said last week.

Lake also pointed to a larger-scale demand-response reform the PUC passed last year.

“Demand response is an important part of the equation, we implemented a new reform for our industrial demand response program that in the past had been buried away behind emergency conditions and could only be used on the brink of rolling blackouts. But one of our reforms was to give the controller more flexibility on when to call those industrial power users who had proactively volunteered to reduce their power usage in tight conditions,” Lake explained.