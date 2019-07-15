SAN ANGELO, TX – For many, Summer is typically when most people hit the pool, but the playground is an option year round. People all across the U.S. have reported burns as a result of hot playground equipment.

“The Consumer Product Safety Commission has actually reported, not just thought that, burns could happen,” said San Angelo Parks Manager Mike hitchcock. “They have records of second and third degree burns on playgrounds. Primarily it’s from the older style metal playgrounds; in particular the slides because they’re not coated so they’re very shiny and absorb lots of heat.”

Nearly all of the 18 playgrounds in san angelo have been updated with plastic or other materials. “We have 18 playgrounds,” explained Hitchcock. “Only four of those still have metal components; but one of them still has both.”

To reduce the risk of injury from burns officials recommend parental supervision and appropriate clothing. Close-toed shoes, long pants and sleeves, and sunblock are all recommended during summer.