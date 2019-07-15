Hot and dry weather pattern continues throughout the week

A ridge of high pressure will continue building over West Texas and as a result temperatures are expected to stay above average over the next several days. Afternoon highs will hover around 100 degrees each day, with feel-like temperatures at 102-104 degrees.

There will be a higher threat of heat related illnesses, especially for those who have to be outdoors for a prolonged period of time. Wear light and loose colored clothing, keep an eye on pets and the elderly, and drink lots of water.

The ridge will also suppress rain chances across the Concho Valley through early next week. A slight chance for rain doesn’t return until Tuesday of next week.