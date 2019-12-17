Hon. Marilyn Aboussie, board chair of the San Angelo Health Foundation announces retirement of president Tom Early

San Angelo, Texas – The San Angelo Health Foundation president, Tom Early, will retire in June 2020 after serving the foundation almost 24 years.

During Mr. Early’s tenure, the foundation has granted over $56 million to area nonprofit organizations. His dedication to the foundation, to the community, and to our nonprofits, who assist some of the most vulnerable of our community, has shined through his years of service.

There have been over 200 organizations and over 750 worthy projects that Mr. Early has assessed over the years. Some of the first grants in 1997 were to Angelo State University to establish a Physical Therapy Master’s degree program, and to the Institute for Cognitive Development to expand the Family Shelter and complete renovations for transitional housing.

Most recently, a grant was awarded to West Texas Rehabilitation Center to enable it to combine all the programs it offers into one location, and to West Texas Counseling & Guidance Center for renovations to expand its services to the community.

As President, Mr. Early has been instrumental in several community-wide initiatives. He assisted in the installation of Kids Kingdom playground and The Visitor Center, helped found the San Angelo Area Foundation, and participated in creation of the San Angelo Diabetes Coalition to name a few. His spirit and kindness will live on through his contributions to our community.

Deborah Watson has been named the new President for the Foundation effective July 2020. Ms. Watson brings over 15 years of nonprofit management experience to the position.

She is a graduate of Angelo State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master’s in Public Administration. She serves on the Leadership San Angelo Alumni Board, as the Secretary for the San Angelo Early Childhood Center Board and The Friends of San Angelo State Park board. Ms. Watson volunteers as a Panel Chair for the United Way.

Chair Aboussie commented, “While bittersweet that Mr. Early is retiring from the Foundation, the Trustees are certain Ms. Watson will provide the leadership to uphold the mission of the Foundation: to enhance the quality of life for those in the San Angelo area.”

The Foundation, created with $44 million in proceeds from the sale of the nonprofit Angelo Community Hospital in 1995, currently maintains assets of $58 million. Grant applications are accepted on a continuing basis at the Foundation office.

