Holiday toy shortage causing an imperfect storm for parents and retailers

SAN ANGELO, Texas – There’s a holiday toy shortage with a shipping backlog causing an imperfect storm for parents and retailers. The nation’s top toy sellers are facing an extreme toy shortage, with the season’s most desired gifts in high demand. Meanwhile at local stores, the level of concern is not as high.

“We went to at least three different stores and their shelves are basically bare of toys,” Specialties Games & Toys owner George Bell expressed. “We are not suffering from that problem because we ordered about three months in advance, in about a three to four month timeframe. In other words we want to get a lot of toys in and keep a lot in the back stock so we can just keep replenishing here.”

High demand mixed with pandemic-related shipping delays have caused a nightmare for parents, retailers and manufacturers. Bell says his store is having less problems from planning several months ahead of time, especially with the pandemic in the way.

“With COVID-19 this year and now that the vaccine is moving, a lot of shipments are having problems,” Bell said. “You’re going to see slow downs and the slow downs have really hit as far as toys, especially imports from China, Vietnam, and India which are a lot of areas that are making toys.”

This so called nightmare won’t be over anytime soon. The pandemic has shifted almost every way major stores receive and sell their products. Bell says local stores won’t be as affected if they continue to plan ahead.

“Hang in there, there’s still lots of toys out there, there are a lot of good toys out there,” Bell stated. “I’ve got a lot of good toys here if people do want to shop here, and it can be gotten in a short period of time. There are always gift cards, even we do gift cards. Sometimes a little bit of patience falls in order on that one.”

Bell says there’s still a decent amount of toys for sale in local stores at this point.