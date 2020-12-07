Holiday reads at the Tom Green County Library System

The Tom Green County Library System will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the following Saturday

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Christmas is upon us…meaning it’s time to get involved in the holiday cheer. The Tom Green County Library system has many things in store for the holiday season through adjustments made during the pandemic.

“When you come into the library you’ll see displays that we have that have holiday books on them,” Tom Green County Library system programming and community relations librarian Amy Dennis said. “We just wrapped up Family Literacy Month earlier this week and we talked about a lot of the benefits of reading aloud to one another, especially about empathy building.”

Some all-time favorite reads include the historic ones. Today, we’re sitting at approximately 200 years worth of classic holiday stories, including The Christmas Carol and The Nutcracker to name a few.

“Histories of the holidays can make for some really relaxing reads,” Dennis stated. “It’s interesting to see how the different holidays have been celebrated around the world and throughout time and how those holidays have changed. So the library has histories about Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Yule, Christmas.”

Dennis says reading stories during this time of year can improve your mental health exponentially. Recommending books to friends, family members or coworkers can work a charm, especially through all that has happened this year.

“You should read whatever makes you happy this winter break,” Dennis expressed. “We have had a stressful year, and we’re all kind of looking for that comfort and connection and books are a great way to find that. You don’t have to go very far to find them because all three library locations are open right now.”

The Tom Green County Library System will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the following Saturday. For more information on the library hours, visit the Tom Green County Library System website.