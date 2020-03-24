Holding them all together: how the United Way of the Concho Valley helps nonprofits

San Angelo, TX — In San Angelo and the Concho Valley, people commonly turn to nonprofits, religious organizations, and state agencies for help during times of economic trouble. The United Way of the Concho Valley helps by providing people with information that best fits their immediate needs while also providing funds to many of the organizations serving the area.

“We fund local agencies and other nonprofits who are providing direct services,” says Ashley Ammons, President and CEO of United Way of the Concho Valley, “The beauty of the united way is that our funds are not restricted, so agencies are able to do what they need to do to continue their mission.”

With so many organizations providing resources, it can get confusing for people to find the help they need, or even finding what resources are available.

“I would definitely say, ‘Call 2-1-1’. That’s all individuals have to do is call 2-1-1 and click option six. That is specifically for resources in regards to Covid-19. Looking for rental assistance, whether it’s utilities, it’s medication, childcare, whatever it may be,” said Ammons.

Ammons stressed the need, especially now, for giving from those who are able to do so.

“We are facing an unprecedented need for resources. If you are a giver and you have resources, please continue to give. If it’s to us, if it’s to other agencies, nonprofits are going to need it more today than they did yesterday just because we do not know what the future holds. We have great corporate sponsors. HEB, for example. All of those monies that you give at your local HEB stay in your community. So it will benefit our Meals for the Elderly, it’ll benefit the United Way of the Concho Calley and it will benefit our food bank.

People’s lives are being interrupted and we don’t know what that’s going to look like tomorrow. We don’t know what it’s going to look like in the coming weeks, but we do know it will be an economic impact on families in the Concho Valley.

It’s going to take all of us. Truly, our thing at the united way is live united and that’s truly what we have to do and what we’re facing is, really, all community resources come together. We stand together because that’s how we’re going to get through this.”