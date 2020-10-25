HIGHLIGHTS: West Texas A&M outguns Rams in offensive shootout

CANYON, Texas — The Angelo State Rams fell to West Texas A&M 34-27 Saturday night in an offensive shootout that saw 782 total yards of offense at Buffalo Stadium.
ASU now holds a 1-2 record and will take a week off before travelling to Abilene to take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats (0-3) at Wildcat Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
