HIGHLIGHTS: West Texas A&M outguns Rams in offensive shootout

CANYON, Texas — The Angelo State Rams fell to West Texas A&M 34-27 Saturday night in an offensive shootout that saw 782 total yards of offense at Buffalo Stadium.

ASU now holds a 1-2 record and will take a week off before travelling to Abilene to take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats (0-3) at Wildcat Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

