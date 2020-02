HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest holds off late surge by Menard, advances to area round

BROWNWOOD — Veribest is on its way to the regional quarterfinals after defeating Menard 47-42 Tuesday night at Brownwood High School.

The Falcons will face Balmorhea in the area round.

