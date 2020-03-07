HIGHLIGHTS: Turner’s tournament record 47 points sparks Rams past Chaps in double OT thriller

FRISCO — Angelo State senior guard Collin Turner broke three single game Lone Star Conference Tournament records in the Rams’ 97-92 double overtime win against Lubbock Christian in the second round of the conference tournament Friday night at the Comerica Center.

Turner scored a tournament record 47 points and also broke tournament records in steals (9), free throws attempted (25) and free throws made (21) as the senior willed the Rams to victory after the Chaps climbed back from a 25-point deficit to force extra time.

The Rams will face No. 3 West Texas A&M in the Lone Star Conference Tournament Semifinals tomorrow at 6 p.m.

