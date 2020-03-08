HIGHLIGHTS: Top-seeded Buffs bounce Rams from Lone Star Conference Tournament

FRISCO — Fourth-seeded Angelo State lost to top-seeded West Texas A&M 87-77 in the Lone Star Conference Tournament Semifinals at the Comerica Center on Saturday.

Andres Ibarguen and Cam Reedus led Angelo State with 23 points a piece. Collin Turner added 13. Ibarguen also brought down 19 rebounds. The Rams will now have to wait until Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show to learn their fate for the remainder of the season.

